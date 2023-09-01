Miners in the League: Here are the four UTEP players in the NFL

The NFL season is set to kickoff with four UTEP Miners on NFL rosters. That was almost five, but Eric Tomlinson was a final cut of the Houston Texans but still could get picked up in coming weeks.

Here are the four UTEP players who will be going on Sundays (plus occasional Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays).

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) catches a pass out of the backfield In the first quarter during a Week 1 NFL preseason game between the Green Bay Packers and the Cincinnati Bengals, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

The Packers' perennial Man of the Year candidate enters his seventh season entrenched as one of the best running backs in the NFL. He took a $5 million pay cut this year to stay with Green Bay, though he's still making $11 million a year.

Interestingly, the Packers were rumored to be in the market to trade for Indianapolis Colts star tailback Jonathan Taylor, indicating they think this could be Jones' last year with the team. He has shown extraordinary loyalty to his team, taking a discount to stay with Green Bay. How much longer could he be expected to do that?

The defensive end enters his eighth year in the NFL and was rewarded with a reworked contract with the Jaguars. He is slated to be a starter for one of the league's up-and-coming teams.

The sixth-year pro has rebooted his career in Phoenix and is set to be the team's starting right guard after a preseason that by all accounts was outstanding. He signed a new two-year contract with the team and this will be his first full season in Arizona without his old college coach Sean Kugler as his position coach.

The former undrafted free agent will begin his fifth NFL season on the physically unable to perform list as he is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2022. He will have to miss at least the first four games but is expected to return in the first half of the season.

He projects as a key depth player, the No. 3 corner, when he comes back.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Here are the four former UTEP football players in the NFL