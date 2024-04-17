Milwaukee Bucks new food, beverage offerings for 2024 NBA playoffs
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum unveiled on Wednesday, April 17 the new food and beverage offerings for the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Among those sharing the new offerings was Marlene Duke, Senior Executive Chef of Fiserv Forum.
Fans will be able to dive into everything from Johnsonville Brat Burgers, to Specialty Smash Burgers and even Cedar-plank Salmon.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
What's offered, where?
Main and Upper Concourses
Mecca Burger Bar – Sections 106, 116, 221 Smashburger Spicy Pepper Jack Burger Greek Fries
Smashburger
Spicy Pepper Jack Burger
Greek Fries
Johnsonville – Sections 118, 209, 223 Loaded Foot Long Hot Dog Johnsonville Brat Burger Steak and Mushroom Sandwich (Section 209 only)
Loaded Foot Long Hot Dog
Johnsonville Brat Burger
Steak and Mushroom Sandwich (Section 209 only)
Pizza – Sections 108, 119, 224 Flour Child Cheese Curd Pizza Flour Child Pepperoni Pizza
Flour Child Cheese Curd Pizza
Flour Child Pepperoni Pizza
Popcorn Portable – Section 119 Refillable Bucks Popcorn Bucket Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Popcorn
Refillable Bucks Popcorn Bucket
Flamin’ Hot Cheeto Popcorn
Smoke Stack – Section 122Chicken Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Casamigos Bars – Sections 115, 204Specialty cocktails
Specialty cocktails
Jockey Club Steak and Mushroom Sandwich Italian Beef
Steak and Mushroom Sandwich
Italian Beef
Suites
Cedar Plank Salmon
Stuffed Baby Back Ribs
Beer Can Chicken
Dim Sum
Tomahawk Steak