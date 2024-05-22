Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
MIAMI – The Milwaukee Brewers try for their first road series victory in their last four as they close out a three-game set with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Wednesday night.
Right-hander Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.17) takes the mound for the Brewers (28-20) while left-hander Jesús Luzardo (1-3, 5.02) goes for the Marlins.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Brewers lineup
Willy Adames SS
Joey Ortiz 3B
Gary Sánchez DH
Owen Miller 1B
Marlins lineup
Josh Bell 1B
Jesús Sánchez RF
Jake Burger 3B
Nick Gordon LF
Tim Anderson SS
Otto Lopez 2B
Brewers schedule
Thursday: Off.
Brewers at Red Sox, 6:10 p.m. Friday: Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (2-1, 2.79) vs. Boston RHP Kutter Crawford (2-2, 2.17). Broadcasts: TV – Apple TV+. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Red Sox, 3:10 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (3-2, 4.07) vs. Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.04). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Red Sox, 12:35 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Boston RHP Tanner Houck (4-5, 1.94). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Marlins: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups