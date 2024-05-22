Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

MIAMI – The Milwaukee Brewers try for their first road series victory in their last four as they close out a three-game set with the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Wednesday night.

Right-hander Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.17) takes the mound for the Brewers (28-20) while left-hander Jesús Luzardo (1-3, 5.02) goes for the Marlins.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Marlins lineup

Brewers schedule

Thursday: Off.

Brewers at Red Sox, 6:10 p.m. Friday: Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (2-1, 2.79) vs. Boston RHP Kutter Crawford (2-2, 2.17). Broadcasts: TV – Apple TV+. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Red Sox, 3:10 p.m. Saturday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (3-2, 4.07) vs. Boston RHP Nick Pivetta (2-2, 3.04). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Red Sox, 12:35 p.m. Sunday: Milwaukee TBA vs. Boston RHP Tanner Houck (4-5, 1.94). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Marlins: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups