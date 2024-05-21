Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups
MIAMI -- Seeking to bounce back from a disappointing, 3-2, 10-inning loss in the series opener, the Milwaukee Brewers once again take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Tuesday night.
Left-hander Robert Gasser (2-0, 0.00) takes the mound for the Brewers (27-20) and will be countered by left-hander Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.79) for the Marlins (16-33).
The team also placed right-hander Joe Ross on the 15-day injured list with a low-back strain and recalled right-hander Tobias Myers from Class AAA Nashville.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.
Brewers lineup
Willy Adames SS
Joey Ortiz 3B
Gary Sánchez DH
Owen Miller 1B
Marlins lineup
Dane Myers RF
Josh Bell DH
Jake Burger 1B
Tim Anderson SS
Otto Lopez 2B
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.17) vs. Miami LHP Jesús Luzardo (1-3, 5.02). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Thursday: Off.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Marlins: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups