Milwaukee Brewers vs Miami Marlins: Live score, game highlights, starting lineups

MIAMI -- Seeking to bounce back from a disappointing, 3-2, 10-inning loss in the series opener, the Milwaukee Brewers once again take on the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park on Tuesday night.

Left-hander Robert Gasser (2-0, 0.00) takes the mound for the Brewers (27-20) and will be countered by left-hander Trevor Rogers (1-6, 5.79) for the Marlins (16-33).

The team also placed right-hander Joe Ross on the 15-day injured list with a low-back strain and recalled right-hander Tobias Myers from Class AAA Nashville.

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 5:40 p.m. Tuesday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers lineup

Marlins lineup

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Marlins 5:40 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-2, 4.17) vs. Miami LHP Jesús Luzardo (1-3, 5.02). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Thursday: Off.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Marlins: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups