Milwaukee Brewers vs Houston Astros: live score, game highlights, starting lineups
The Milwaukee Brewers kick off a nine-game road trip on Friday in Texas as they take on the Houston Astros.
Follow along for live updates during the game.
Brewers time, TV, radio
The Brewers game starts at 7:10 p.m. Friday
TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network
Milwaukee Brewers lineup
Brice Turang 2B
Willy Adames SS
Jake Bauers 1B
Gary Sanchez DH
Sal Frelick CF
Joey Ortiz 3B
Houston Astros lineup
Jose Altuve 2B
Jeremy Pena SS
Kyle Tucker RF
Alex Bregman 3B
Yainer Diaz DH
Jake Meyers CF
Hunter Brown SP
What is the Brewers record?
The Brewers are 26-17.
Brewers schedule
Brewers at Astros 6:10 p.m. Saturday. Milwaukee TBA vs. Pittsburgh TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
Brewers at Astros 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Milwaukee TBA vs. Pittsburgh TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Astros: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups