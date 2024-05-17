Milwaukee Brewers vs Houston Astros: live score, game highlights, starting lineups

The Milwaukee Brewers kick off a nine-game road trip on Friday in Texas as they take on the Houston Astros.

Follow along for live updates during the game.

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 11: Freddy Peralta #51 of the Milwaukee Brewers throws a pitch during the fifth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field on May 11, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Brewers time, TV, radio

The Brewers game starts at 7:10 p.m. Friday

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network

Milwaukee Brewers lineup

Houston Astros lineup

What is the Brewers record?

The Brewers are 26-17.

Brewers schedule

Brewers at Astros 6:10 p.m. Saturday. Milwaukee TBA vs. Pittsburgh TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers at Astros 1:10 p.m. Sunday. Milwaukee TBA vs. Pittsburgh TBA. Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Brewers vs Astros: Time, live score, game highlights, starting lineups