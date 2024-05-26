Milwaukee Brewers vs Boston Red Sox: Live score, game highlights, starting lineup

BOSTON -- Seeking a series sweep and a winning road trip, the Milwaukee Brewers close out their three-game set with the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday afternoon.

Right-hander Tobias Myers (1-2, 5.00) takes the mound for the Brewers (30-21) while right-hander Tanner Houck (4-5, 1.94) counters for the Red Sox.

There was also some slight roster shuffling beforehand, with infielder Oliver Dunn being recalled from Class AAA Nashville and outfielder Joey Wiemer being optioned out in the corresponding move.

The Brewers game starts at 12:35 p.m. Sunday.

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio: AM-620 and a state network.

Brewers vs. Cubs, 3:10 p.m. Monday: Milwaukee LHP Robert Gasser (2-0, 2.65) vs. Chicago LHP Justin Steele (0-2, 5.68). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Cubs, 6:40 p.m. Tuesday: Milwaukee RHP Freddy Peralta (3-3, 3.81) vs. Chicago RHP Ben Brown (1-1, 3.20). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Cubs, 6:40 p.m. Wednesday: Milwaukee RHP Bryse Wilson (3-1, 2.86) vs. Chicago LHP Shota Imanaga (5-0, 0.84). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

Brewers vs. Cubs, 12:10 p.m. Thursday: Milwaukee RHP Colin Rea (4-2, 3.98) vs. Chicago RHP Jameson Taillon (3-2, 2.58). Broadcasts: TV – Bally Sports Wisconsin. Radio – AM-620.

