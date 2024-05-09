Milwaukee Admirals stay alive with game 3 win to extend series

Milwaukee Admirals vs Texas Stars on May 8, 2024

MILWAUKEE - Marc Del Gaizo scored a pair of goals while Juuso Parssinen and Zach L’Heureux both chipped in three assists to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-3 win over Texas in game three of the Central Division Semifinals on Thursday, May 8, to stave off elimination and extend the series.

The Ads now trail the best-of-five series 2-1 with game four set for Friday night, May 10, at 7 p.m. at Panther Arena.

Playing in his first game action since April 21, Brookfield native Troy Grosenick stopped 28 shots to earn the victory in net for the Admirals.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

The win for Milwaukee improved their record when facing elimination to an impressive 9-3 since Karl Taylor took the reigns of the team back in 2018. The Ads have also won four straight games when facing an 0-2 series deficit.

L’Heureux also netted a goal for the Ads, giving him four points on the night, and Egor Afanasyev dished out a pair of assists for Milwaukee as well.

Milwaukee finished the night with a pair of power-play goals, the first from Phil Tomasino and the second from L’Heureux, and Roland McKeown netted a shorthanded goal to give them three tallies on the night via special teams.

After a day off on Thursday, the series resumes Friday night for game four. If necessary, game five would be Sunday afternoon at 5 p.m. at Panther Arena.