Miles Bridges arrested for felony domestic violence

NBA star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday, TMZ Sports has learned. The 24-year-old forward — who most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets — turned himself in to a local jail regarding an alleged physical altercation that happened on Tuesday.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

I never got the impression at any point this spring that the Grizzlies were eyeing a run at Miles Bridges. Sure as heck won’t be doing so now. – 12:29 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Rod Boone @rodboone

An @theobserver exclusive: Going 1-on-1 with #Hornets new coach Steve Clifford. We discussed the importance of connecting with LaMelo, what he’s seen from Miles Bridges, the perception he plays only veterans and not rookies and more:

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 6:07 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Charlotte makes it official on the Qualifying Offer for Miles Bridges ($7.9M) and Cody Martin ($2.2M).

Both are now restricted free agents and the Hornets have the ability to match on an offer sheet.

They also have bird rights and Charlotte can exceed the cap to sign both. – 4:14 PM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

Charlotte has officially extended qualifying offers to Miles Bridges and Cody Martin, making them both restricted free agents. – 4:02 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak on Miles Bridges: ‘We’re going to bring him back’

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

James Plowright @British_Buzz

Important to be aware of, If Miles Bridges signs an offer sheet with another team Charlotte CANNOT sign and trade him. At that point they can only match or let him go. – 2:59 PM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

For Miles Bridges “A contract that starts at $24 million per season (five years, $139 million) would keep the Hornets below the luxury tax” per @Bobby Marks

CLT can offer more if they moved off salary which is quite achievable (Richards/Oubre NGs)

espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 9:30 AM

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

Josh Martin @LonzoWire

StatMuse @statmuse

Miles Bridges this season:

20.2 PPG

7.0 RPG

3.8 APG

49/33/80%

The Hornets leading scorer in 2022. pic.twitter.com/jdnEzStw1a – 4:23 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Miles Bridges signing with the Pistons would be amazing for Detroit rap – 3:19 PM

Rod Boone @rodboone

It’s a big week for the #Hornets. Here are five things you likely missed after the draft and should know about as they begin the offseason.

Among them? What Mitch Kupchak said about:

• Miles Bridges

• Gordon Hayward

• Shift in philosophy during draft

charlotteobserver.com/sports/charlot… – 9:37 AM

James Plowright @British_Buzz

“As I reported last week, even with room to sign a player to a max contract, the Pistons are unlikely to throw max offers at the likes of restricted free agents Deandre Ayton and Miles Bridges, though things can change.”

Reported by Pistons beat writer @James Edwards III pic.twitter.com/8gKvRWZdHY – 8:38 AM

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

Miles Bridges @MilesBridges

Law enforcement sources tell us a woman claims she was in an argument with Bridges that turned physical. We’re told police were called to the scene, but Bridges was gone by the time cops arrived. We’re told the woman required medical attention. -via TMZ.com / June 30, 2022

The 6’7″, 225-pounder was arrested by LAPD after turning himself in Wednesday afternoon. His bail was set at $130k … and he’s since been released. -via TMZ.com / June 30, 2022

The Hornets don’t see Miles Bridges as a max-contract player – Brian Windorst -via YouTube / June 30, 2022