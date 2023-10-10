Mike Vrabel: We're hopeful Treylon Burks can start running around this week

When the Titans play the Ravens in London on Sunday, there's a chance they'll have receiver Treylon Burks back.

Head coach Mike Vrabel said "we'll see" if Burks can return in Week 6, but it sounds like he'll at least be able to get on the practice field.

"[We're] hopeful that he can try to get out and start running around," Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team's website.

Burks has missed the last two games with a knee injury. In three games the 2022 first-round pick has six catches for 99 yards plus one 9-yard carry.

The Titans will practice in Nashville on Wednesday and Thursday before flying to England for a Friday morning arrival.