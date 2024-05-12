Mike Tyson Drawing Concerns From Boxing Peers Over His Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson was once the baddest man on the planet as the heavyweight boxing champion.

But at age 57, and better known for his roles in such projects as The Hangover films and the Mike Tyson Mysteries TV series over the last 19 years, Tyson has raised concerns that he’s making a big mistake by returning to boxing.

Tyson is set to fight YouTube sensation Jake Paul on July 20. It’s not an exhibition – the match is commissioned by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations as a professional fight.

Paul, age 27, is 9-1 in his career with six knockouts against a mix of celebrities and middling fighters, his only loss a split decision to Tommy Fury, brother of current heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

Despite Paul’s lack of top opponents, and Tyson’s 50-6 record with 44 knockouts, there is concern among the older boxer’s peers.

Former champ Deontay Wilder is the latest to speak out.

“I don’t want the last thing I remember of him is him getting knocked out by a YouTuber,” said Wilder. “The last thing you do, that’s what people remember you by.”

Wilder doesn’t think anyone truly cares about Tyson’s well-being.

“I think it’s bad the commission has licensed Mike Tyson, because he hasn’t been active in 20 years, so they should not just license him because of who he is, that’s how people get hurt – God forbid he gets hurt,” Wilder said to Sportsbook Review.

“People can get hit in the wrong place and at the wrong time, there’s lots of examples where guys have been hit into a coma. It’s easy to do. He’s too old for this. At the end of the day, no one gives a f— about Mike.”

Tyson has posted workout videos that show he still has power and skills. That will be needed against Paul, a powerful puncher.

“His power may not have left completely, but you still need to set it up, your stamina needs to be a certain way, or it’s going to look like a clown show,” Wilder said. “I don’t want to see it to be honest.”

Paul recently said he is “super respectful” of Tyson, but “All is fair in love and war.”

“I love the guy, but as soon as it turned into a pro fight, one of us has to die,” Paul said.

But it is worth noting a famous Tyson statement about an opponent: “Everyone has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.”

