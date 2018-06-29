Mike Trout asked Derek Jeter for an autograph at the most awkward time

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout is well on his way to becoming a Major League Baseball icon. Before he’s done, Trout will have inspired millions of kids of all ages to play baseball. And before he’s done, Trout will undoubtedly share the field with dozens, if not hundreds of players who will tell him of that inspiration.

It wasn’t long ago that Trout himself was one of those kids while growing up in New Jersey. He drew inspiration from several players during his development into a generational talent, and not surprisingly one of them was New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter.

In the early stages of Trout’s career, he was fortunate enough to share the field with Jeter many times. And as Trout revealed during Friday’s edition of “The Dan Patrick Show,” like any starstruck person meeting one of their idols, their very first interaction was a little awkward. That’s because Trout picked a most awkward time to ask Jeter for an autograph.

It happened right on the field, right in the middle of a game during the 2011 regular season.

.@MikeTrout asked his idol Derek Jeter for an autograph the first time they met…when Trout was standing on 2nd base during a game pic.twitter.com/NUOBzCXHUZ — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 29, 2018





The Conversation

Here’s the key part of the transcript, courtesy of For The Win.

Patrick: I know how it normally goes. You can’t ask so you ask the clubbie to go ask if you can get an autograph. Is that how it worked?

Trout: No, I think I was on second base when I asked him, ‘If I send a ball over, can you sign it?’

Patrick: OK, wait, wait, wait. So Jeets rolls into second or you roll into second?

Trout: I rolled into second when I first met him.

Patrick: OK, then how’s the conversation start?

Trout: It’s like a blur now. I don’t even remember what I said because I was so nervous and so starstruck.

Trout didn’t seem to have any recollection of Jeter’s response, but he did note that he ended up getting a signed ball from Jeter before the series ended.

Mike Trout (right) and Derek Jeter shared an awkward first meeting thanks to Trout’s oddly-timed autograph request. (AP)

The Lesson

It may not have been the smoothest way to approach the situation. Then again, Jeter didn’t seem to mind it either, so the lesson probably is that it never hurts to ask.

Patrick followed by asking Trout if he’d respond similarly, to which Trout confirmed he would.

“I’ll sign the ball. I’ll send the ball over.”

So keep that in mind, up-and-coming players all over the world. If you ever share the field with Mike Trout, he’s prepared to honor your autograph requests.

