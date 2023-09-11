Mike Tomlin: Loss to 49ers was "a failure on our part in all areas"

The Steelers got rolled in Week 1, falling to the 49ers 30-7 at home.

Pittsburgh got down 20-0 in the second quarter and managed just a 3-yard touchdown from Kenny Pickett to Pat Freiermuth with 10 seconds left in the first half. The Steelers finished with 239 total yards with a pair of turnovers. San Francisco had 391 yards, 22 first downs, and were 6-of-13 on third down.

Given those factors, time of possession was lopsided — 37:23 to 22:37 in favor of San Francisco.

After the loss, head coach Mike Tomlin said starting the game 0-of-5 on third down was a significant factor in the ultimate result. But there’s more to it than that.

“It was a failure on our part in all areas,” Tomlin said in his press conference. “We’ve got to coach better. We’ve got to play better. We talked about a lot of the things and worked on a lot of the things that unfolded in the ways that we didn’t want them to, and so we go back to the drawing board.

“We accept responsibility, obviously, for the outcome. We compliment those guys on the quality of the work that they did. We absorb the negativity that comes with how we performed today, and we go back to work.”

At 0-1, the Steelers will have an extra day to try and right the ship. They’ll host the 1-0 Browns in Week 2 next Monday night.