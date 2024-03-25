Mike McDaniel expects Tua Tagovailoa to be at OTAs as contract talks continue

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has not agreed to a new contract with the team, but his head coach doesn't think that will impact his participation in the team's offseason program.

Tagovailoa is entering the fifth year of his rookie contract after the Dolphins exercised their option last year and players in that position sometimes opt out of voluntary work as part of the negotiating process. While speaking to reporters from the league meetings in Orlando on Monday, Mike McDaniel said that he does not expect Tagovailoa to go that route.

‘’I do expect him to be in OTAs because of my working relationship with Tua,” McDaniel said, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald. “And for two years I’ve watched Tua gain some unbelievable residuals towards the season in that process. It’s part of the reason Tua is who he is, because he’s always learning, never staying the same and always working on his craft.”

Dolphins General Manager Chris Grier said late last month that there have been "positive discussions" with Tagovailoa about a new deal, but added that there's no timeline for getting something done as the team heads toward the 2024 season.