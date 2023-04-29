Mike McDaniel didn’t expect Devon Achane to be available at No. 84

The Dolphins didn’t have a first-round pick this year. They finally were on the clock twice on Friday night. With their second selection, a third-round pick and No. 84 overall, they added another weapon to an already impressive offense.

Coach Mike McDaniel didn’t believe Texas A&M running back Devon Archane would still be there with that selection.

“Really, all of the players that I like in general, I’m kind of a pessimist in the draft because you want to be prepared for all specific situations, really,” McDaniel told reporters last night. “I think [G.M.] Chris [Grier] has caught on to that. And, yeah, I didn’t think he was going to be there. But that happens every draft and really I was very hopeful for both of our selections, but wasn’t totally positive they’d be there. I’m very excited about that opportunity we had.”

McDaniel was excited about Achane in part because he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.32 seconds.

“I mean, speed we generally like around here,” McDaniel said. “But I think it’s more of you feel like there’s a fit in terms of a guy fitting within your existing team. You’re always keeping in mind that you’re adding players to the team and really think that that group in particular, the running back room for us is very important. You find a person and player that fits your skill set that you like but also that fits within the room because we have some other good competition in there as well. So we’re real excited to add a player to a group. And he is fast. Chris and I share that — we do have affection for that trait.”

McDaniel needs to find whatever excitement he can in his non-first-round picks, because in two years with the Dolphins, he hasn’t had one.

“I’ll be ready Year Three,” McDaniel said, laughing.

As long as they don’t trade it away or tamper (again), he’ll have one. Based on what he’s done with the team so far, there’s a pretty good chance it won’t be a high one — especially with receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and running backs Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr., Myles Gaskin, and Salvon Ahmed already on the team.

