Mike McCarthy will not attend Scouting Combine

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will not attend next week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer will remain at The Star working on staff hirings and changes to the defensive scheme.

It marks the second consecutive year McCarthy will remain home from the Combine, participating in virtual interview sessions with prospects who are in Indy.

McCarthy didn't attend most of the Combine last year after parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and taking over play-calling duties for 2023. He flew to Indianapolis for a few hours to meet with the media but quickly returned to The Star to continue working on changes to the offense.

Rams coach Sean McVay is among other head coaches who won't be in Indianapolis next week.