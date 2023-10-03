Mike McCarthy knows 49ers-Cowboys rivalry is not ‘just another game' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Mike McCarthy is no stranger to the historic 49ers-Dallas Cowboys rivalry.

The Cowboys coach isn’t hiding the significant weight the upcoming Sunday night matchup holds among fans and in his own locker room.

“It’s an important game; you understand the history,” McCarthy said Monday. “There’s obviously a lot of tradition with this game. That’s all part of it. You live to play in these kind of games. You dream to play in these kind of games.

“You don’t want to make it bigger than it is, but the reality is it’s just not another game.”

McCarthy has seen both sides of the rivalry. He was the 49ers’ offensive coordinator in 2005 before leaving to take the Green Bay Packers’ head coaching job the next year. San Francisco lost 34-31 to the Cowboys at home during McCarthy's lone season roaming the 49ers sideline.

Since McCarthy arrived in Dallas in 2020, the 49ers have won two of three matchups. The all-time series is tied 19-19-1 heading into Sunday night.

The 49ers-Cowboys rivalry dates back to the 1970s, but it peaked in the early 1990s when the teams met three consecutive years in the NFC Championship Game. It has found new life in recent years, as San Francisco ended Dallas’ seasons in back-to-back playoff runs -- the 2021 wild-card round and the 2022 divisional round.

“I'm a fan of football also first, growing up and everything, and still am now," 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said on a conference call Monday. "So anytime there's big matchups and stuff, especially for the night games, that's what's great for our league, and there's nothing more fun than being a part of it as a player or a coach.

"These are the games you live for and you enjoy."

Sunday night's primetime matchup would be a statement win for both teams. The 49ers (4-0) are looking to stay perfect, and the Cowboys (3-1) are hungry to prove their only blemish this season -- a loss to the Arizona Cardinals -- was just a fluke.

