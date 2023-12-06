Mike McCarthy has appendicitis, plans to have surgery today and coach on Sunday

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is not going to let appendicitis keep him off the sidelines for Sunday night's big game against the Eagles.

The Cowboys announced today that McCarthy is set for surgery today and still plans to coach Sunday.

"Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy experienced abdominal pain this morning that warranted further evaluation and resulted in a diagnosis of acute appendicitis," the Cowboys said in a statement. "He is currently slated for surgery this afternoon, expected to be released later today, and anticipates coaching on Sunday night. The Cowboys' three coordinators will run practice today and until McCarthy returns."

This is the second time this year that McCarthy has missed practice after having surgery. He previously didn’t coach the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp after back surgery.