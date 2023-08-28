Mike McCarthy has no problem with how trade of Trey Lance went down

The Cowboys' trade for Trey Lance happened out of the blue.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Saturday after the team acquired the quarterback for a fourth-round pick that the front office had told nobody, including coach Mike McCarthy, until the deal was done. That prompted a question to McCarthy on Monday about specifics of how the trade went down.

"I was involved in the evaluation, but the actual business component of it, I am not involved in it," McCarthy said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "Those decisions come down to Jerry and Stephen [Jones]."

The Cowboys had Lance graded as a second-round pick in 2021 when the 49ers traded three first-round picks and a third-rounder to move up from 12th to third to acquire him. McCarthy told the front office he "liked him" coming out of college.

“The athletic ability was definitely something that jumped off here,” McCarthy said. “I just thought he was a young, intriguing prospect.”

Lance arrived in Dallas on Sunday and passed his physical. He worked at the team's headquarters all day Monday, trying to get up to speed on the offense.

Lance begins his Cowboys career as the No. 3 quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush.