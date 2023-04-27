Mike Greenberg: 'All the buzz' is Jalen Carter to Bears at No. 9

ESPN analyst: 'All the buzz' is Jalen Carter to Bears at No. 9 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The vibes have been established in Kansas City, where Thursday's NFL draft occurs.

And ESPN's Mike Greenberg has picked them up and delivered them on ESPN 1000 to Waddle & Silvy, informing the radio duo who the Bears will take in Round 1.

"I can tell you who the Bears are gonna take by the way," Greenberg said. "I assume you guys already know this. But I can tell you who they're gonna take.

"They're gonna take Jalen Carter."

Carter, the defensive tackle out of Georgia, is arguably the biggest storyline and most questionable player in the draft. The talent and game-changing ability are not in question, but the character is under careful consideration.

The once thought-of top-three pick saw his draft stock decline after undergoing charges in Georgia for reckless driving and racing in an accident that caused two deaths to a Georgia teammate and a recruiting staffer.

Carter not only was involved in some fashion in the accident but fled the scene and depicted a separate picture from the truth to the police. News of the unfortunate incident dropped during the beginning of the NFL combine.

Later, during Carter's Pro Day, he not only opted not to do some of the drills – including the 40-yard dash – but he also cut the workout halfway through because he endured cramping and was winded. According to reports, he showed up overweight and out of shape.

Recent indications say teams are not looking too heavily into the recent dilemmas surrounding Carter. They know the talent is there and understand he could be a generational talent on the defensive line.

Considering teams aren't weighing the recent incidents much on his stock, is it possible to believe he will be there for the Bears' taking at No. 9?

"I do. I think he's going to be there," Greenberg said. "I'm telling you what the buzz is everywhere here. All of the buzz is that Jalen Carter is going nine to Chicago."

Part of Greenberg's reasoning for his belief in Carter slipping to the Bears is a surprising order of players at the top of the draft. He believes the speculation around how the quarterbacks will draft will differ from how it all unfolds.

"Part of the reason is because I think the quarterbacks are gonna start slipping," Greenberg said. "I would predict that Bryce Young is gonna go first, and then Tyree Wilson and Will Anderson in some order will go second and third. And that will throw the whole state of it in complete flux."

No one is prepared for the upcoming NFL draft.

Carter, while a potential red flag off the field, could be a turnkey player on the defensive line for the Bears. Next to the offensive line, the defensive line tops the laundry list of needs for the Bears, making Carter a well-more valuable asset to the Bears.

Last season, the Bears recorded the fewest number of sacks in the NFL, recording close to 20 sacks. They pressured the quarterback on the lowest percent of snaps amongst any other team in the NFL. Jaquan Brisker led the team in sacks with four.

Hence, the need for marquee talent at the front of the defensive line is paramount. And Greenberg believes the Bears will get it on Thursday.

"When push comes to shove, if I'm making a bet, I'm betting he is still there at No. 9 and the Bears are taking him," Greenberg said.

