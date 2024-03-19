Mike Edwards visits with Colts, Bills

Safety Mike Edwards helped the Chiefs win the Super Bowl last month, but it looks like his next action will be coming for another team.

Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports that Edwards visited with the Bills on Tuesday after meeting with the Colts on Monday. Erickson adds that other teams are in the mix for his services as well.

The Bills parted ways with Jordan Poyer and he has signed with the Dolphins. Poyer's longtime safety partner Micah Hyde is currently a free agent, so Edwards could be part of the new look at the back of the defense in Buffalo. The team has also met with Julian Blackmon recently.

Edwards appeared in every game for the Chiefs last season and had 63 tackles, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. He returned one of the fumbles 97 yards for a touchdown in Week 18.