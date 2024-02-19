Mike Davis announces his retirement

Running back Mike Davis is officially calling it a career.

Davis, whose birthday is on Monday, posted to social media that he's officially retiring from the NFL.

“As I turn 31 today, I sit back and look on my NFL career and how thankful I am to be [a part] of a brotherhood,” Davis posted. “This game has allowed me to make a lot of friends and memories. I’m grateful for every organization in [the] NFL. With that being said I’m retiring!”

A 49ers fourth-around pick in 2015, Davis rushed for 2,052 yards with 14 touchdowns and caught 171 passes for 1,066 yards with four TDs in 87 career games.

His best season was in 2020, when he accounted for 1,015 yards from scrimmage and eight total touchdowns for the Panthers.

Davis also spent time with the Seahawks, Bears, Falcons, and Ravens.

He was not with a team in 2023.