Midseason awards for the 2020 fantasy football season: Who deserves MVP?

I’m usually reflective when we get to the midway point of the NFL season. I love to sit back, let things marinate, and get hyped over both the future of the season and the great football we’ve already got to enjoy. Here at the halfway point of the 2020 season, I’m feeling especially grateful.

With that in mind, in lieu of my usually advanced metrics column, we’re going to hand out some midseason awards for the 2020 fantasy football season. I’ll still sprinkle in advanced metrics in the bulk of the blurbs for you stat-heads and, in the theme of staying thankful and uplifting, we’re going to keep these to mostly positive designations.

Much like the real-life NFL version of this award, we can keep it pretty simple. The MVP honor typically goes to the best player in the sport on one of the best teams. If you drafted Alvin Kamara in fantasy this year and you don’t have a top team in your league, that’s on you or the cruel twists of fate.

Kamara has pretty much been the RB1 from the jump this season. He’s been the best player at the most valuable position in fantasy with almost no debate. Kamara leads all running backs by a country mile with 55 catches and is responsible for 35.6 percent of New Orleans’ yards from scrimmage (he’s the only back over 30 percent).

The top four or five backs taken in August drafts were all considered pretty safe picks. Eight weeks into the season it’s clearly Kamara above all the rest.

Alvin Kamara has been the best running back in 2020 fantasy. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) More

Comeback Player of the Year Award: Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

No one really cares about Ben Roethlisberger and his QB22 (points per game) ranking. However, his mere presence and the clear and present upgrade he’s brought to the Steelers offense has made a huge difference.

You remember the Steelers offense from 2019, right? The efforts of a couple of twisting-in-the-wind quarterbacks sunk the entire operation even though there was clearly talent in the wide receiver room and the running back rotation.

Pittsburgh now sports a top-12 running back in James Conner — who was a major value with a Round 3 ADP this August — along with three wide receivers we consider starting on a weekly basis here in 2020. I mean, even Eric Ebron has been a popular streaming tight end.

Without Roethlisberger, none of that is possible.

‘Maybe Next Year’ Award: All Dallas Cowboys players

It’s unbelievable that the Dallas offense went from a literal record-breaking pace with Dak Prescott under center to not even worth talking about just three weeks after his season-ending injury. So, Jerry Jones, if you’re reading this (he’s not), go pay Prescott all the money he wants right this instant.

At least we know a Big-12 style fantasy bonanza is within the range of outcomes for the Dallas offense as currently constructed. They’ll almost certainly be running it back with this skill-position group in 2021. Fingers crossed we get right back to where we left off.

Rookie of the Year Award: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

I was one of the goofballs theorizing to the masses that a truncated offseason would be bad news for the early impact of incoming rookies. Considering this award might be the most difficult to pick, that looks like a horrendous take.

The title is going to Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings, who has been — no joke — one of the best receivers in football this season. Since he hit the field as a starter for the Vikings in Week 3 through Week 8, Jefferson is tied with DK Metcalf for second in receiving yards and has scored three touchdowns. He has a 26 percent share of the team targets. With Adam Thielen checking in at 27.8 percent, these two have been the bulk of the passing game. Jefferson’s beefy 19 yards per catch shows he’s far more than just the slot receiver folks pegged him as coming into the league.

