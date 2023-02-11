Michigan Wolverines basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Time, TV channel, more info

Michigan Wolverines (14-10, 8-5 Big Ten) vs. No. 18 Indiana Hoosiers (17-7, 8-5)

When: 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: ESPN.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Betting line: Wolverines by 2½.

• Box score

Game notes: The Wolverines and Hoosiers face each other for the first time this season. They'll play again at Assembly Hall in the regular season finale March 5. The Hoosiers are led by senior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis 19.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists on 57.5% shooting. Wolverines junior center Hunter Dickinson scores 18 points per game on 56.1% shooting with 8.5 rebounds.

More:Michigan ready for clash against red-hot Indiana: 'Put the country on notice'

More:Michigan rallies around ailing Hunter Dickinson: 'Can't put it all on Hunter'

More:Juwan Howard praises LeBron James: 'A great example'

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan basketball game vs. Indiana Hoosiers: Time, TV channel