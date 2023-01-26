Michigan Wolverines basketball game vs. Purdue Boilermakers: Time, TV channel, more info

Michigan Wolverines basketball (11-8, 5-3 Big Ten) vs. No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (19-1, 8-1)

When: 9 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor.

TV: FS1.

Radio: WWJ-AM (950).

Game notes: This is the matchup of titans inside, with the No. 1-ranked Boilermakers' 7-foot-4, 295-pound junior Zach Edey matched against the Wolverines' 7-foor-1, 260-pound junior Hunter Dickinson. Edey, from Toronto, averages 21.5 points, 13.2 rebounds — including 5.3 on offense — and 2.3 blocks. Dickinson collects 18.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks. The Wolverines will be without top wing Jett Howard (14.6 points per game) due to an ankle injury.

