Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan vs Northern Illinois prediction and game preview.

Michigan vs Northern Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: BTN

Network: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan (2-0) vs Northern Illinois (1-1) Game Preview

Why Northern Illinois Will Win

The offense is working.

After a rough few years and a bad start to the Thomas Hammock era, the Huskies got by Georgia Tech on the road to start the season, and kept up in a wild 50-43 loss to Wyoming last week.

The O is hitting on third down tries, the offensive line is playing better than it has in a few years, and there’s a rushing attack now.

It also helps to have a Big Ten quarterback under center. Former Michigan State starter Rocky Lombardi has brought a passing game to the mix. He knows Michigan, throwing for 323 yards and three touchdowns in last year’s win for the Spartans.

However …

Why Michigan Will Win

Rocky Lombardi throws picks.

He was terrific against the Wolverines last season, but he threw nine picks in six games. He kept everything in check against the Yellow Jackets and kept things moving, and …

He threw three interceptions against Wyoming.

Michigan has been fantastic in the first two games. The rushing attack is rolling, the defensive front is solid, and the O has a quarterback in Cade McNamara to build around.

What’s Going To Happen

Northern Illinois is just plucky enough to be annoying.

The offense is good enough to go on a few scoring drives, but the mistakes will come.

Michigan is playing with confidence, efficiency, and with the lines taking over games. It’ll take a quarter to wake up and get going, and then the scoring avalanche will come.

Michigan vs Northern Illinois Prediction, Line

Michigan 41, Northern Illinois 16

Line: Michigan -27, o/u: 54

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

