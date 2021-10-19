Michigan State football RB Kenneth Walker named a Midseason All-American

It is about that time of the year when midseason college football awards and watch lists are being put out by the media. One of the biggest awards at the midseason mark, the All-America list.

Kenneth Walker has earned the honor of being a midseason All-American, unanimously voted on as well by the Athletic, the Associated Press, CBS Sports and ESPN.

The junior running back currently leads the NCAA in rushing yards with 997. He has been a major player in the revitalization of MSU’s offense.

