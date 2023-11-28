Michigan State football punter Ryan Eckley named to All-Big Ten team

Is Michigan State University becoming Punter U? On Tuesday, the All-Big Ten teams were released, and Michigan State football punter Ryan Eckley made the Second Team.

Eckley was the only MSU player on defense or special teams to make an All-Big Ten team this year.

Eckley punted the ball 56 times this year for an average of 46.7 yards-per-punt and 24 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Michigan State punter Ryan Eckley has been named second-team All-Big Ten (coaches and media). No other Spartans on the defense/special teams all-conference teams. — Stephen Brooks (@StephenM_Brooks) November 28, 2023

