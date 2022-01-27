Michigan State football offers 2024 elite Texas 4-star WR Micah Hudson
Michigan State football has thrown their hat in the ring for one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 class — Micah Hudson of Temple, Texas.
Hudson announced on Wednesday that he’s been offered by the Spartans, according to his Twitter account. He is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 13 wide receiver and No. 63 overall prospect in the 2024 class.
Hudson is listed at 6-foot and 186 pounds, and plays for Lake Belton High. He’s considered the No. 10 prospect from the state of Texas in the 2024 class.
Along with the offer from the Spartans, Hudson holds scholarships from Baylor, Cincinnati, Houston, Ohio State, Oregon, Pitt, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UTSA.
#AGTG i am extremely BLESSED to received an offer from Michigan State University 🟢⚪️!! #SpartanUp #GoGreen@CoachHawk_5 @CoachCope23 @BByrd24 @NickHarris247 @BamPerformance @ChadSimmons_ @SkysTheLimitWR pic.twitter.com/9qtAsrgC6d
— Micah Hudson ✞ (@iammike1x) January 26, 2022
