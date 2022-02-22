Michigan State football offers 2023 4-star ATH, Notre Dame commit Adon Shuler

Michigan State football is looking to steal a recruit from one of their rivals.

The Spartans have extended a scholarship offer to 2023 four-star athlete Adon Shuler of Irvington, N.J. Shuler announced the scholarship offer via Twitter on Monday evening.

Shuler is currently committed to Notre Dame, and has been since last August. However, that hasn’t stopped a number of schools from continuing to recruit this highly-rated prospect. Along with Michigan State, Shuler picked up offers from Duke, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Florida State, Akron and Kent State on Monday.

Shuler is ranked as the No. 12 safety and No. 151 overall prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings for the 2023 class.

