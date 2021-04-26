Michigan State football loses five more players to the NCAA transfer portal

As Michigan State football nears the end of the semester, its roster continues to change like an Excel spreadsheet.

The latest edits took place Monday when redshirt freshman tight end Tommy Guajardo, redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Damon Kaylor, redshirt senior defensive end DeAri Todd, redshirt freshman defensive tackle Chris Mayfield and redshirt freshman long snapper Bryce Eimer entered the NCAA transfer portal.

They are the latest Spartans players to begin the process of leaving the program since Saturday, when the team held its final practice of the spring in front of fans.

FROM DEC. 2019: I'm Tommy Guajardo. Why I decided to stick with my commitment to MSU

Guajardo, Kaylor, Todd, Mayfield and Eimer followed in the footsteps of offensive lineman Justin Stevens and kicker Jack Olsen, who entered their names in the portal over the weekend.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound Guajardo was a three-star recruit out of Dearborn. After joining the team last year, he didn't play and it was uncertain whether he'd be able to rise within the depth chart. Tyler Hunt and Trenton Gillison appear to have the inside track at tight end.

Kaylor, a 6-5, 315-pound product of Huntington, Indiana, didn't appear in any game his first two seasons. As a member of the 2019 signing class, he was rated a three-star recruit.

Todd, a 6-2, 265-pound defensive end, also never played since joining the team as a three-star prospect in 2017.

Mayfield was never deployed in a game during his only year in East Lansing. The 6-2, 295-pound defensive tackle is a former three-star recruit from Hilliard, Ohio, who signed with Michigan State in December 2019.

Eimer, a walk-on from Richland, New Jersey, was considered one of the best specialists at his position in the 2020 class. He committed to MSU last May.

STOCK WATCH: WR, QB show potential; lack of depth shows at LB, CB

Since November, 24 members of the team have entered the transfer portal. During that period, the Spartans have secured 14 commitments from players at other college programs.

Contact Rainer Sabin at rsabin@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @RainerSabin. Read more on the Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans and sign up for our Big Ten newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football loses 5 more players to NCAA transfer portal