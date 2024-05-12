Michigan State football lands three-star Macomb Dakota LB DiMari Malone for 2025

New coordinator Joe Rossi continues to build the future of Michigan State football’s defense from inside the state borders.

DiMari Malone pledged to become part of the Spartans’ 2025 recruiting class on Sunday. The Macomb Dakota junior joins fellow three-star linebacker Charles “DJ” White, from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s, and quarterback Leo Hannan, from California, as giving commitments to new coach Jonathan Smith for the next recruiting class.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Malone is rated No. 11 in the state for 2025, the 83rd-best linebacker in the nation and No. 773 player overall, according to 247 Sports' composite rankings. He chose MSU and Smith over offers from Illinois, Minnesota, Pitt and several Big Ten and MAC programs.

Michigan State's defensive coordinator Joe Rossi works with the linebackers during the Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

Linebacker has been a major point of emphasis on defense since Smith and Rossi arrived in the winter.

Rossi, who previously was defensive coordinator with the Gophers, also pulled four-star linebacker Brady Pretzlaff away from a commitment to Minnesota in the 2024 class. The Gaylord native enrolled at MSU in January.

The Spartans also brought in three transfer linebackers for 2024 in January enrollees Jordan Turner (Wisconsin) and Wayne Matthews III (Old Dominion) along with recently committed Marcellus Pulliam (Miami-Florida). Turner originally is from Farmington.

