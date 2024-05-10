Michigan State football lands Miami LB transfer Marcellius Pulliam

Michigan State has made another splash in the transfer portal, this time adding a piece that will benefit the program for years to come. The Spartans have landed a commitment from Marcellius Pulliam, a linebacker transfer from Miami.

A 3-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, Pulliam played in 10 games as a true freshman in 2023 for the Hurricanes. He will have 3 years of eligibility to bring to East Lansing.

Pulliam comes in at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds.

Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan State news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Cory Linsner on Twitter @Cory_Linsner.

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire