Michigan State football added some defensive help via the transfer portal on Friday.

Former Miami (Florida) linebacker Marcellius Pulliam announced his commitment to the Spartans via X on Friday after announcing his transfer portal entry on April 30.

Pulliam, a true freshman last season, appeared sparingly for the Hurricanes, recording one tackle despite appearing in 10 games mostly on special teams.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker was a 3-star recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, tabbed as the No. 760 player nationally and No. 64 linebacker, according to 247Sports' Composite rankings. He held offers from Louisville, Auburn, Clemson, Mississippi State and Kentucky, among others.

First-year head coach Jonathan Smith has now added 24 players through the transfer portal after being hired prior to the 2024 season.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football lands Miami LB Marcellius Pulliam via transfer portal