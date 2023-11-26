Michigan State football hiring Oregon State director of player personnel Cole Moore

A support staff hire has been made by new MSU head coach Jonathan Smith, bringing his director of player personnel Cole Moore from Oregon State to East Lansing.

Prior to Oregon State, Moore served one season as the assistant director of player personnel and co-camp director at Texas. Prior to Texas, Moore spent six seasons with the Montana football program.

Sources: Oregon State director of player personnel Cole Moore set to join Smith's staff at Michigan State… Moore previously held an assistant director of player personnel role with Texas and was hired onto Smith’s staff in 2022.

