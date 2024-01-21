Michigan State football gets Holy Cross OL Luke Newman from transfer portal

Michigan State football has added an offensive lineman via the transfer portal, and it's someone very familiar with the state of Michigan.

Luke Newman, who spent the last four seasons playing offensive line for Holy Cross, committed to MSU on Saturday via social media. Newman, 6 foot 4 and 310 pounds, was an all-area performer in his senior season at Birmingham Brother Rice in 2018.

CHECKING IN: Jonathan Smith explains why QB Aidan Chiles is the right fit

The left tackle was named to the All-Patriot League first team each of the last three seasons for the FCS program, and was a second-team AFCA FCS Coaches' All-American He was the blindside protector for quarterback Matthew Sluka, the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year.

Newman is the 12th player to transfer to MSU for new head coach Jonathan Smith.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football gets Holy Cross OL Luke Newman from portal