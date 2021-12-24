Michigan State football freshman DL Tyson Watson latest to enter transfer portal

The NCAA transfer portal wasn't closed for business on Christmas Eve.

At least that was true in East Lansing, where there has been an exodus of Michigan State football players since the end of the regular season.

Freshman defensive lineman Tyson Watson became the latest to leave the program when he entered the transfer marketplace Friday.

Watson, a 6-foot-6, 270-pound native of Roseville who played at Warren Mott, never saw the field during his lone season with the Spartans.

The former three-star recruit committed to MSU two months after head coach Mel Tucker was hired in February 2020.

Watson becomes the 12th scholarship player on Michigan State's roster to enter the portal since the end of the regular season, and he's the fourth member of the 2021 class to depart in the last three months.

