Michigan State football C Nick Samac drafted by the Baltimore Ravens

It took a while, but a Michigan State football player was finally drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft, and it was the lone Spartan who participated in the draft combine. Center and offensive guard Nick Samac was drafted with the No. 228 pick in the NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens in the seventh round.

This brings it to the three consecutive NFL drafts where the Spartans had a player selected, after their historic draft streak was ended abruptly in 2021.

