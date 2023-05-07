When Michigan State football takes the field against Michigan on Oct. 21, they’ll likely do so with a Spartan with some slightly more recent experience beating the Wolverines: Former TCU cornerback Kee’yon Stewart.

Stewart, whose four-season run with the Horned Frogs (2019-22) included a win over Michigan in last year’s College Football Playoff semifinal, announced his transfer to MSU via Twitter on Saturday.

Michigan State lost to Michigan last October, 29-7, for the first time in three seasons under head coach Mel Tucker. The game was marred by a melee between the two teams in the Michigan Stadium tunnel afterward.

Stewart, a 5-foot-11, 180-pound Houston native, played in 26 games for TCU, including 13 in 2022. He had 14 tackles, three passes defended and a forced fumble during the Horned Frogs’ run to the CFP title game. Stewart finished his time at TCU with 46 tackles and an interception (in 2021) during a career disrupted by injuries.

He is the second addition to Michigan State’s secondary this offseason; the Spartans picked up transfer safety Armorion Smith on April 27. Cornerback Charles Brantley entered the transfer portal over the offseason, but opted to return to East Lansing for another season. It has been a different story on offense, with quarterback Payton Thorne opting to transfer to Auburn on Friday and wide receiver Keon Coleman reportedly visiting Auburn as well this weekend.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State football adds CB Kee'yon Stewart from TCU