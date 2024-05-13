Michigan State basketball trending to land portal center, according to reports

Just when everyone thought Tom Izzo may just get Frankie Fidler and be done in the transfer portal, it appears that the Spartans are making a move for a center in the transfer portal. According to reports, Michigan State may be in the lead for a center transfer from Longwood.

Szymon Zapala, a native of Zaborze, Poland, is a 7-foot tall, 240 pound center. After spending three seasons at Utah State, he spent this past season with Longwood, averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in only 16.8 minutes per game.

Aside from Michigan State, it is known that Oklahoma, Rhode Island, VCU and Wichita State were all involved with the big man.

Hearing Szymon Zapala appears headed for Michigan State… URI and Wichita St. were right there, coming down to P5 NIL advantages. Rams remain in mix for other bigs and swing types. — Chris DiSano (@CDiSano44) May 13, 2024

