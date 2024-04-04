Michigan State basketball C Mady Sissoko enters NCAA transfer portal

The first member of Michigan State’s basketball roster to announce that they are leaving the program is center Mady Sissoko. The grad student will use his addition COVID fifth year of eligibility at a different university.

Michigan State C Mady Sissoko has entered the transfer portal. Grad transfer. https://t.co/9i2vC9j9Y5 — Verbal Commits (@VerbalCommits) April 4, 2024

The decision doesn’t come as a major surprise, as it has been speculated that Tom Izzo was searching the portal for a center, and Sissoko has largely underperformed the past two seasons.

Sissoko was a good Spartan, though, and did a ton of good off the court. Spartan fans will surely be rooting for the big man wherever his next stop ends up being.

