Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy expresses thanks to offensive line after rushing TD vs. Nebraska

J.J. McCarthy made sure to show his appreciation to Michigan football's offensive lineman after he scrambled for his first rushing touchdown of 2023 on Saturday afternoon in Lincoln, Nebraska.

McCarthy took off after hanging around in the pocket and waltzed past the turned heads of Nebraska's defenders for the 21-yard touchdown. The touchdown put Michigan ahead 21-0 with 11:22 left in the second quarter.

Fox microphones picked up what McCarthy said while celebrating in the end zone with his teammates. When the offensive linemen ran up to join the party, McCarthy said, "thank you so much boys."

AND ALSO ... : Michigan WR Roman Wilson makes epic TD catch using Nebraska player's helmet

"Thank you very much" - J.J. McCarthy 🔥〽️@UMichFootball makes it 21-0 in the first half pic.twitter.com/08vlwaOQHF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 30, 2023

U-M's offensive line dominated Nebraska in the first half. Nebraska came into the year with the no. 1 ranked rushing defense in the country but McCarthy's touchdown gave Michigan 109 yards through the first 20 minutes of the game.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football's J.J. McCarthy thanks offensive line after TD