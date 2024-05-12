Michigan Panthers vs. D.C. Defenders: What time, TV channel is Week 7 of the UFL on?

Michigan Panthers (4-2) vs. D.C. Defenders (3-3)

Kickoff: Noon Sunday.

Where: Audi Field in Washington.

TV: ESPN.

Streaming: Check out the Michigan Panthers on Fubo (free trial).

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - APRIL 14: E.J. Perry #4 and Danny Etling #8 of the Michigan Panthers warms up prior to the game against the Houston Roughnecks at Ford Field on April 14, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images for UFL)

Game notes: The Michigan Panthers can virtually clinch a United Football League playoff berth — and the franchise’s first .500-or-better record in three seasons — with a victory today. Memphis’ loss Saturday afternoon eliminated the 1-6 Showboats, and 1-5 Houston faces 4-2 San Antonio this afternoon at 3 p.m.. D.C.’s playoff hopes are on the edge, as they enter the day trailing St. Louis (which won Saturday) by 2½ games and San Antonio by a game with three weeks to play after today.

This should be a good matchup for the Panthers, who entered the weekend with the No. 2 rushing offense in the league, averaging 108.2 yards a game on the ground. The Defenders, meanwhile, are doing anything but; D.C., led by notorious ex-NFL defensive coordinator Gregg Williams, is next-to-last in stopping the run, at 112.5 yards a game, and stopping the pass, at 200.7 yards a game.

The Panthers have won two straight with backup QB Danny Etling under center; the former Purdue and LSU standout is completing 63.1% of his passes for 482 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Etling might not get the start vs. the Defenders however, with reports suggesting former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke is now atop the Michigan depth chart. The Panthers’ top target has been the do-everything Marcus Simms, who has 19 catches for 385 yards — No. 2 in the league — and three touchdowns while also delivering seven kickoff returns for 201 yards; he’s fifth in all-purpose yards.

There's also likely to be a shuffle among the Panthers defenders, with star linebacker Frank Ginda — last season's USFL Defensive Player of the Year — potentially out for the season. Ginda was tied (with Kai Nacua) for the team lead in tackles with 35 (21 solo).

D.C., meanwhile, features former Lions practice squadder — they’re all over the place — Jordan Ta’amu at quarterback. The former Ole Miss star — and the XFL’s Offensive Player of the Year last season — is completing just 53.6% of his passes, but is third in yards (1,067) and second in TDs (eight). He’ll be looking for Kelvin Harmon, who has 338 receiving yard on 25 catches — more than twice as many as any other Defenders option.

After today, the Panthers return home for their Ford Field finale against the Showboats at 4 p.m. Saturday. (They wrap up the season with a visit to Houston on May 26 and a stop in Birmingham, Alabama, on June 1.) The Defenders, meanwhile, hit the road for two weeks — first at St. Louisin May 19 and Memphis on May 26 — before closing things out at home against Arlington.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan Panthers game score vs. D.C. Defenders: Time, TV channel