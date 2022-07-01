Michigan issues statement on USC and UCLA entering Big Ten play

The college landscape changed pretty dramatically on Thursday evening when it was officially announced that both USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 conference and heading to the Big Ten starting in 2024.

Once the news broke, most of the Big Ten teams were issuing their own statements on accepting USC and UCLA into the conference and showing their excitement. On Friday morning, the University of Michigan put out its statement.

President, Mary Sue Coleman, and Athletic Director, Wards Manuel, wrote the following:

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — On Thursday (June 30), the Big Ten Conference unanimously voted to accept the University of California, Los Angeles and the University of Southern California as full members in all sponsored sports effective August, 2024. We are pleased to confirm this decision and extend a warm welcome to our newest members, both of which are renowned research universities, members of the Association of American Universities and championship-level athletic departments. In the coming days and months, and ahead of UCLA and USC officially starting Big Ten Conference competition, there will be many logistical questions and considerations for the membership to carefully consider. We will be inclusive and thoughtful in the many important aspects of our new conference makeup with a full commitment to a positive student-athlete experience and fiscal sustainability to support our mission. In the midst of a changing college sports landscape, we hope that you will join us in welcoming the Bruins and Trojans to the B1G family. Go Blue! Mary Sue Coleman

The conference was previously sitting at 14 teams, and with the two incoming teams joining, the Big Ten will now consist of 16 teams. There will presumably be talks about division realignment and scheduling in the coming months.

