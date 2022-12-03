Michigan football vs. Purdue Boilermakers in Big Ten championship game: Time, TV channel
Michigan Wolverines (12-0) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (8-4)
When: 8 p.m., Saturday.
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
TV: Fox.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) and WWJ-AM (950).
Betting line: Wolverines by 16½.
Game notes: No. 2-ranked Michigan football meets Purdue for the Big Ten title. This is the Boilermakers' first appearance, while the Wolverines are the defending champions, crushing Iowa last year, 42-3. A win and Michigan is back in the College Football Playoff. A loss, and, well, things get a bit messy.
More:Michigan football downplaying Mazi Smith felony gun charge strikes wrong grace note
More:Michigan football vs. Purdue: Scouting report, prediction for Big Ten championship game
More:How Michigan football DB Mike Sainristil became the new Richard Sherman for Jim Harbaugh
Live updates
Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan vs. Purdue in Big Ten championship game: Time, TV channel