Michigan football vs. Ohio State time and channel announced

The 2024 Michigan football schedule is apparently coming together in terms of kick times and channel.

Earlier on Monday, it was announced that the season opener against Fresno State would be a night game on NBC and it was revealed during the April 20 spring game that the Wolverines would play Texas at noon EDT on Fox. Now the other premier game has officially been set.

Given the nature of the rivalry, arguably the biggest in sports, Michigan vs. Ohio State is going to be appointment viewing for most college football fans. In the Big Ten, Fox gets first rights so it comes as no surprise that the Nov. 30 game will be a noon kick on Fox.

The Game has typically been a noon kick with the exception of the 2006 contest. With Fox broadcasting The Game, barring anything unforeseen, Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt, and Jenny Taft will be on the call with Big Noon Kickoff in tow.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire