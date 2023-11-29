Michigan football vs. Ohio State delivers staggering viewership numbers
More people watched Michigan football beat Ohio State than any other game not just this season, but in any season in over a decade.
Viewership numbers are in, and the Wolverines No. 3 vs No. 2 matchup against the Buckeyes managed to get over 22 million eyeballs on The Game at its peak The average rating came in at 19.5 million viewers. That’s the highest-watched game since Alabama vs. LSU in 2011. It’s the second-highest rating for The Game, with only ‘the game of the century’ in 2006 beating it.
Ohio State-Michigan averaged a 9.0 rating and 19.07 million viewers on FOX “Big Noon Saturday” over the weekend, marking the largest audience for the rivalry since their #1 vs. #2 meeting in 2006 (21.04M) and the second-largest on record. The 9.0 rating is also the highest for the rivalry since their #2 vs. #3 matchup in 2016 (9.4) and the third-highest behind that year and 2006 (13.0). (That excludes a 1995 game that aired regionally on ABC and drew a 10.5 rating.)
The Wolverines’ win, which peaked with 22.90 million from 3:30-3:45 PM ET, delivered the largest regular season college football audience overall in 12 years — since a #1 vs. #2 matchup of LSU and Alabama in 2011 (20.01M). Keep in mind Nielsen did not begin including out-of-home viewing in its final nationals until 2020.
What’s more, there are a lot of other big events that this year’s iteration of The Game beat out.
Michigan's win over Ohio State averaged 19.1 million viewers
More than⬇️
NCAA men's basketball title game: 14.7 million
Kentucky Derby: 14.4 million
NBA Finals Game 5: 13.1 million
Masters final round: 12.1 million
World Series Game 5: 11.5 million
Stanley Cup Game 5: 2.7 million pic.twitter.com/ZRRzhipohx
— Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) November 29, 2023
The Game just means more.