Michigan football player announces return for sixth year

Special teams is often an unheralded aspect of college football, but to prove its importance, look no further as to when it goes wrong.

Such was the case that allowed Michigan football punter Brad Robbins to get his first opportunity to begin with, as incumbent Will Hart was struggling in 2017. That allowed Robbins to get in for Purdue game in Week 4 in his freshman season.

Robbins was dealt an injury which precluded him from the 2018 season, which meant that Hart had to take the reins, and he did so admirably. The two battled again in his 2019 return, with Hart maintaining his position as the starter. However, in 2020, Hart got off to a rocky start, which allowed Robbins to step in once again to reclaim the starting punter role.

Hart transferred and Robbins excelled as the primary punter. As one of the Big Ten’s best, he often flipped the field, and he’ll be doing so once again, as he announced a return for his sixth year on Monday.

Robbins also had a donation set in 2021 where if he met certain criteria — either length or distance or pinning within the opponent’s 20-yard line, he would donate a certain amount of money to a charity benefitting his mentor’s battle against cancer. Unfortunately, his mentor passed away this fall from the disease.

With his return in 2022, this will be Robbins’ final year of eligibility.

