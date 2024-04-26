Michigan football gets a kicker from transfer portal

In Week 3 of the 2024 season, when the Arkansas State Red Wolves take the field, it will look to the other side and see a familiar face.

For the second-straight year, Michigan football wasn’t happy with its place kicker situation, opting to reel in a player from the transfer portal. Following the legend of Jake Moody, who was a day two pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Wolverines sought out Louisville kicker James Turner, a Saline native, to fill the void left behind by Moody. Though there are options on this roster, such as Adam Samaha and Hudson Hollenbeck, the maize and blue have reached back into the portal once again for a place kicker, with Dominic Zvada departing Arkansas State for Ann Arbor.

In 2023, Zvada was 41-for-41 with extra point attempts but 17-of-22 on field goals. In 2022, Zvada’s freshman year, he had a better statline, making 17-of-18 but also going 30-for-31 on extra-point attempts.

He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire