Michigan football commit Markus Allen reopens recruitment

Michigan football's 2021 recruiting class just lost a member.

Three-star receiver Markus Allen announced Wednesday afternoon that he was re-opening his recruitment and de-committing from the Wolverines.

Ranked No. 455 overall according to the 247Sports Composite rankings, Allen had been committed to Michigan since April 28.

"After having a deep conversation and reconsidering my recruitment, I feel as if it's best I re-open my recruitment as of now," Allen wrote on Twitter.

Allen's teammate at Northmont High School, safety Rod Moore, is also a Michigan commitment. The Wolverines previously signed defensive end Gabe Newburg in the 2019 class from the school.

Michigan now has three receivers committed to the 2021 class in Xavier Worthy, Cristian Dixon and Andrel Anthony, and 20 total commitments.

