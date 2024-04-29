Michigan fails to break Georgia’s NFL draft record

The Michigan Wolverines were hopeful to break Georgia’s record for the most players selected in a seven-round NFL draft. Michigan had 18 players invited to the NFL combine, which was the most of any college football program.

Despite a late run with several Wolverines drafted in the seventh round, Michigan ended up short of Georgia’s record of 15 players drafted in the 2022 NFL draft. Michigan finished the drafted with 13 players selected.

Georgia had eight players drafted in the 2024 NFL draft, which is the sixth-most (tied) of any college football program. For Michigan, there’s no shame in having 13 players drafted. It is a tremendous accomplishment, but the Wolverines were hoping to break Georgia’s record in front of tons of Michigan fans at the NFL draft in Detroit.

Many of Michigan’s players that ended up being drafted played against Georgia in the Orange Bowl during the 2021 College Football Playoff. The Wolverines were not ready for the big stage at that point in time, but bounced back in 2023 to win the national championship.

